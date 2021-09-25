Napoleon Municipal Court
Cesario Martinez-Chavez, 60, Liberty Center, was arraigned on a charge of second OVI in 10 years and was found guilty. He was fined $750, given six points on his license and sentenced to 180 days jail with 170 days suspended if he maintains no OVI violations for two years. Martinez-Chavez must report to CCNO by 7 a.m., Oct. 1 for the 10 days incarceration.
Kenneth Lorton III, 27, Maumee, was arraigned on seven charges of which five were dismissed as part of plea negotiations: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, crossing over a marked lane, no tail lights and criminal damaging. On two charges he was found guilty: OVI-1 refused, for which he was fined $500 and sentenced to 30 days jail with 22 days suspended with eight days credit for time served, on the condition that he have no OVI or drug charges in two years, operator's license is suspended for one year (effective Oct. 8, 2021) and his jail term serves concurrently with the second charge; penalty failure to appear, fined $250 and sentenced to 180 days jail with 172 suspended and credit for eight days served, if he has no failure to appear violations in two years.
Connor Selman, 21, Napoleon, arraigned and found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was fined $250 and 30 days jail (suspended upon no violations of making false alarm or disorderly conduct for two years).
Spencer Tuckerman, 27, McClure, found guilty on a charge of driving under suspension and fined $250.
Augustine Ybarra Jr., 48, Holgate, found guilty of driving under suspension and fined $250.
Christopher Armstrong, 22, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of driving under suspension and found guilty. He was fined $250 and sentenced to 10 days jail (suspended with condition of no DUS for two years).
Keely Metzger, 29, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of driving without an operator's license and pleaded no contest. Metzger was fined $250, due by Oct. 31, 2021.
Aurora Cruz Bailey, 26, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of driving without an operator's license and pleaded no contest. Cruz Bailey was fined $150.
Alejandro Bedolla, 41, Napoleon, a charge of driving under suspension was dismissed. On a second charge of fictitious plates, Bedolla was found guilty and fined $100, sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended if no fictitious plates violations in two years).
Dismissed: Richard Moreno, 64, Archbold, a charge of criminal damaging was dismissed with costs taxed to Moreno, and that he must pay restitution in the amount of $7,230.36 through the court to the victim;
