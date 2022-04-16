Napoleon Municipal Court
Preliminary hearing waived---
Thomas Porter, 46, Deshler, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and a charge of domestic violence. The cases were bound over the Henry County grand jury.
John Johnson, 53, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence and a charge of disrupting public services. The cases were bound over to the Henry County grand jury.
Sentenced---
Courtney Billstein, 24, Deshler, endangering child, $250 fine, 180-day sentence suspended; dismissed: two falsification charges, resisting arrest, child endangerment, OVI-1.
Chad Ambrose, 24, Toledo, wrongful entrustment, $250 fine.
Ashley Krontz, 38, Malinta, illegal distribution of cigarettes or other tobacco products, $75 fine.
Steven Dunbar, 20, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious plates, $100 fine, 30-day suspended sentence.
Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive, Defiance, light violation, $100 fine; dismissed: possession of drugs.
Yonatan Lopez Santiz, 19, New Bavaria, wrongful entrustment, $75 fine.
Alonzo DeRefugio, 21, New Bavaria, no operator's license, $75 fine; failure to control, $35 fine;
Kevin Hatcher, 57, Holgate, brake equipment violation, $150 fine.
Joaquin Tovar, 43, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Mark Carnahan, 50, Bryan, lanes of travel, $75 fine; no operator's license, $75 fine.
Tyler McCabe, 24, Napoleon, receiving stolen property, $100 fine, 180-day sentence/150 days suspended/four days credit.
Nicholas Webb, 22, Butler, Ind., duty-public safety, fine $60; traffic control, $70 fine.
Andrew Little, 23, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; improper backing, $35 fine.
Luke Short, 25, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; dismissed: speed violation.
Dylan Pahl, 23, Holgate, OVI, $375 fine, 30-day sentence/27 days suspended, three days driver intervention program.
Ann Snyder, 53, Napoleon, OVI-2, $525 fine, 90-day sentence/80 days suspended, report to CCNO May 16, 10 a.m.; dismissed: failure to yield right of way.
Erwin Ganske, 70, Napoleon, OVI-1, $375 fine, 30-day suspended sentence.
Brett Armstrong, 38, Bryan, open container, $100 fine.
Michael Perkins, 37, Swanton, criminal damaging, $150 fine, 90 days CCNO/76 days suspended/credit for 14 days; dismissed: failure to appear.
Scot Blankenship, 54, Leipsic, criminal trespassing, not guilty.
Tyler Guelde, 33, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $100 fine.
Kirk Brinkman, 45, Napoleon, OVI-1, $500 fine, 30-day sentence/27 suspended, report to CCNO on Monday at 8 a.m.
Dismissed---
Joshua Weber, 29, Napoleon, felonious assault.
Shane Vondeylen, 42, Napoleon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, using weapons while under disability and OVI (0.162%).
Carlos Harris, 22, Napoleon, aggravated menacing.
Francisco Alvarado Jr., 26, 28913 Ohio 281, Defiance, driving under suspension and improper lights.
Destiny Brandhuber, 36, Napoleon, failure to appear.
Desi Wallace, 47, Grand Rapids, wrongful entrustment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.