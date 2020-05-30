Napoleon Municipal Court
Joseph Peake, 54, Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of OVI and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Arthur Hall II, 37, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of theft, failure to comply and tampering with evidence and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Michael Copenhaver, 31, no permanent address, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
