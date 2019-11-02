Napoleon Municipal Court
Dallas Solis, 22, Defiance, was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Solis was arrested on Oct. 26 following an alleged incident in the 2500 block of Glen Arbors Drive, Napoleon.
Vicki Witmer, 50, Gladwin, Mich., was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court after she waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. She was arrested in Napoleon on Oct. 22 following an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force.
Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. He was arrested in Napoleon on Oct. 22 following an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force.
Sentenced: Candida Cerrato-Munoz, 29, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, 28 days jail; case amended from assault, first-degree misdemeanor, to disorderly conduct with persistence, fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Adela Renteria-Uriostegui, 44, Napoleon, Mich., nuisances prohibited, $150 fine.
Jeffrey Nadeau, 34, Napoleon, assault, two days jail, $250 fine.
Micaila Cochran, 24, Napoleon, telecommunication harassment, $250 fine, one-year probation, meeting with probation officer.
Karen Bailey, 43, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited, $25 fine; Stephanie Hammons, 34, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited, $25 fine; Jimmy VonDeylen, 23, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited, $75 fine; Alfredo Bernal, 57, Pembroke Pines, Fla., traffic control, $160 fine.
Dismissed: Tylynne Wagner, 31, Napoleon, two counts of nuisances prohibited.
