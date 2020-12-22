Napoleon Municipal Court
Andrea Siebert, 30, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. An attorney was appointed. A preliminary hearing was set for 10 a.m. Dec. 23. She was released on her own recognizance.
Sentenced: Dalton Iffland, 20, Napoleon, unauthorized use, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Wyatt Rosebrook, 41, Holgate, violating a protection order, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Larry Bahler, 66, McClure, criminal trespassing, $50 fine; Lyla Magrum, 45, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $150 fine, 1 day jail; Christopher Hastedt, 47, Hamler, license permit, $100 fine; Frederick Reinbolt, 42, Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Kory Messenger, 33, Holgate, driving without a license, $50 fine; permit to operate, $50 fine.
Margarito Cantu III, 21, Deshler, offense involving underage person, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; OVI, $500 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, crossing over marked lanes, failure to control, dismissed; hit skip, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension to run concurrently.
David Woodward, 42, Bryan, school bus violation, $300 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Dustin Malecki, 37, Deshler, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; left of center, dismissed.
Dominick Gomez, 22, Napoleon, failure to comply, $250 fine, 5 days jail, one-year license suspension; obstructing official business, $50 fine; FRA suspension, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine; reckless operation, $150 fine.
Dismissed: Timothy Miller Sr., 44, Perrysburg, violating a protection order; Timothy Heiges, 34, Perrysburg, tax violation; Sabre Stump, 20, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Todd Romes, 49, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Bryan Klever, 30, Delta, tax violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.