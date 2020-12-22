Napoleon Municipal Court

Andrea Siebert, 30, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. An attorney was appointed. A preliminary hearing was set for 10 a.m. Dec. 23. She was released on her own recognizance.

Sentenced: Dalton Iffland, 20, Napoleon, unauthorized use, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Wyatt Rosebrook, 41, Holgate, violating a protection order, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Larry Bahler, 66, McClure, criminal trespassing, $50 fine; Lyla Magrum, 45, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $150 fine, 1 day jail; Christopher Hastedt, 47, Hamler, license permit, $100 fine; Frederick Reinbolt, 42, Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine.

Kory Messenger, 33, Holgate, driving without a license, $50 fine; permit to operate, $50 fine.

Margarito Cantu III, 21, Deshler, offense involving underage person, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; OVI, $500 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, crossing over marked lanes, failure to control, dismissed; hit skip, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension to run concurrently.

David Woodward, 42, Bryan, school bus violation, $300 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Dustin Malecki, 37, Deshler, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; left of center, dismissed.

Dominick Gomez, 22, Napoleon, failure to comply, $250 fine, 5 days jail, one-year license suspension; obstructing official business, $50 fine; FRA suspension, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine; reckless operation, $150 fine.

Dismissed: Timothy Miller Sr., 44, Perrysburg, violating a protection order; Timothy Heiges, 34, Perrysburg, tax violation; Sabre Stump, 20, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Todd Romes, 49, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Bryan Klever, 30, Delta, tax violation.

Recommended for you

Load comments