Napoleon Municipal Court
Julius Fonseca, 56, Napoleon, was arraigned by video on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and requested a court appointed attorney. The court determined he qualified for a court appointed attorney and Joseph Salmon represented him. He was released on his own recognizance and advised not to have any contact with Tony Fonseca and to reside at the Lyons, Ohio residence. A preliminary hearing was set for 1:45 p.m., Thursday, and was given one opportunity to collect personal clothing and belongings by contacting the Napoleon Police to accompany him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.