Napoleon Municipal Court 

Justin Schwable, 31, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 22 at 1:15 p.m. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance. 

Sentenced: Jesse Brown, 24, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine; left of center, $100 fine; no safety belt, fictitious registration, driving under suspension, dismissed.

