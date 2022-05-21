• Napoleon Municipal Court

Hearings waived---

Isaac Simon, 22, Deshler, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Seth Wyse, 40, Ridgeville Corners, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of safecracking, a fourth-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.

Sentenced---

Taylor Pospoisil, 27, Liberty Center, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Eric Konwinski, 32, Malinta, driving under suspension, $75 fine.

Todd Davis, 50, Napoleon, driving under 12P suspension, $500 fine, 30 days jail/23 suspended/one day credit; registration violation, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension (two counts), dismissed.

Austin Eash, 22, McClure, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $375 fine, 30-days jail suspended; no turn signal, no safety belt, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia and hunting violation, dismissed.

Christian Chach Sum, 20, Indianapolis, OVI, $375 fine, 30-days jail suspended; driving without a license, crossing over a marked lane, OVI, underage consumption and open container, dismissed.

Erica Butler, 36, Hamler, underage person offenses concerning alcohol, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended.

Casey Vanorder, 59, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, $50 fine.

