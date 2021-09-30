Napoleon Municipal Court
Andrea Firman, 44, Deshler, was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct. She withdrew her plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty. Fined $75.
Benjamin Petersen, 17, Malinta, was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, amended from underage person first-degree misdemeanor, and found guilty. Fined $150.
Benjamin Aschliman, 41, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of abandoned motor vehicle, fined $250.
Deivy Umana-Martinez, 23, Toledo, arraigned on two: charge of aggravated menacing was dismissed; criminal damaging, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 180 days jail (credit for 10 and 170 suspended upon no violations of menacing or criminal damaging for two years, nor any contact with alleged victim for two years).
Eduardo Lara Jr., 49, Delta, arraigned on five charges: a charge of open container, dismissed with court costs taxed to defendant; failure to control, dismissed; OVI/blood-low, dismissed; no operator’s license, dismissed; OVI-1 Br. .123%, guilty, fined $500, 30 days jail (27 suspended with conditions: no OVI in two years, must complete assessment and comply with recommendations, three days in drug intervention program within 60 days, operator’s license suspended one year.
David Hill, 34, Liberty Center, arraigned on a charge of FR suspension, found guilty, fined $250.
Dismissed: Rolando Rodriguez Jr., 31, Findlay, a charge of assault, dismissed without prejudice with court costs abated.
