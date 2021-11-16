Napoleon Municipal Court

Kelsey Brown, 32, Toledo, was arraigned by video on a third-degree felony of tampering with evidence; and three fifth-degree felonies: vandalism and two possession of drugs. Brown requested representation and was appointed council. He was given an appearance bond of $25,000 with additional conditions: he shall consume no illicit drugs and submit to random drug screening. A preliminary trial date was set for Thursday at 1:15 p.m.

Craig Wagenhauser Jr., 33, Deshler, appeared with counsel at video arraignment on a fifth-degree felony charge of obstruction and a fourth-degree felony charge of assault. He was given an appearance bond of $25,000 with the following conditions: submit to a full psychiatric evaluation at CCNO and comply with any recommendations, and to have no contact with the children on the complaint, GPS monitoring and not be within five miles of the alleged victims in the case. The no contact order does not include the defendant's wife. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Joy Perkins, 29, Toledo, was arraigned by video on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, and three fifth-degree felonies: vandalism and two felony possession of drugs. Perkins requested counsel and was appointed an attorney. An appearance bond was given for $25,000 with additional conditions: consume no illicit drugs and submit to random drug screening. A preliminary trial was set for Thursday at 2 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments