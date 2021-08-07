Steven Vocke, 59, Napoleon, was not present for the hearing of five cases against him, because he was determined incompetent to stand trial, the following cases were dismissed without prejudice and costs abated: assault, two charges of inducing panic, criminal damaging and aggravated menacing.
Michael S. Corser Jr., 47, on a charge of disorderly conduct, entered a plea of guilty in absentia. Corser was fined $150 and assessed $117.50 court fees.
Ashli A. Hanson, 33, Napoleon, appeared on two charges of income tax violation and was found guilty. Jail sentence is 30 days per offense (suspended). Must pay 2013 and 2014 taxes plus any interest and fines by Dec. 31. Fined total $150 and $282.50 court costs.
Jenise Winnie, 24, Bryan, appeared on a charge of telecommunications harassment. Good cause was shown and the case was dismissed with court costs abated.
Zachary Minnich, 25, Delta, appeared on a charge of ethnic intimidation. Case was dismissed and the costs abated. The grand jury of the Henry County Common Pleas Court had heard the case on Aug. 3.
John Kryder, 34, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of receiving stolen property. Case was dismissed without prejudice and costs abated. Case had been presented to grand jury on Aug. 3.
Kade Hefflinger, 36, Liberty Center, appeared on a charge of vandalism. Case was dismissed without prejudice and costs abated. Grand jury had indicted on Aug. 3.
Gerald Adams, 63, Napoleon, appeared on three charges of breaking and entering that were dismissed because the state did not appear for the preliminary hearing. All charges for the case were abated.
Brandon Oyer, 25, Wauseon, appeared on a charge of domestic violence. He was found guilty after pleading no contest and fined $75 plus court costs of $172, due by Dec. 31. Sentenced to 30 days jail (one day credit for time served and 25 days suspended if no violations of domestic violence in two years, shall comply with probation requirements and no contact with the victim for 10 days).
Michael Ritz, 43, Napoleon, appeared on three charges - two dismissed as a part of plea negotiations: crossing over a marked lane and OVI/breath high; found guilty on one: OVI2 (Br. 0.171%); fined $750 plus court costs $97.50, sentenced to 180 days jail (170 suspended if no OVI for two years, no alcohol for one year, must complete assessment).
Daniel J. Holeman, 45, Deerfield, Mich., appeared on a charge of physical control (reduced from OVI 1), a first-degree misdemeanor. Fined $500 plus court costs of $122.50. Sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended) may serve three days in drug intervention program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.