Napoleon Municipal Court

Allen Mason, 27, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of trafficking in drugs. He waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to grand jury. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of trafficking in drugs. He waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to grand jury. His $50,000 bond was continued.

Sentenced: Stephen Gunn, 42, Hazel Crest, Ill., off truck route, $25 fine; Amanda Hofrege, 35, Deshler, obstructing official business, $500, 1 day jail; complicity, dismissed.

Dismissed: Bassirou Toure, 51, Napoleon, criminal trespassing; Roy Soliwoda, 57, Napoleon, criminal trespassing; Thomas Skiver, 30, Archbold, littering, criminal trespassing.

