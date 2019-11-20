Napoleon Municipal Court 

Kirk Brinkman, 43, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance. As conditions of bond, Brinkman is ordered to have no contact with a named individual and not to enter the city of Napoleon except for mandatory court appearances. 

