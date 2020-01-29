Napoleon Municipal Court
Morgan Jones, Bowling Green, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of possession of drugs. Jones was granted a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance. Jones was ordered to complete an assessment with A Renewed Mind or Recovery Services while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio or upon release. A preliminary hearing was set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Sentenced: Kledion Hasani, 31, Fraser, Mich., turn signal violation, $25 fine; Nicole Draper, 29, 200 Lakeview Drive, Defiance, expired tag, $70 fine; Benjamin Scofield, 28, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $100 fine; Omar Muse, 27, Minneapolis, red light violation, $70 fine; Bailey Bost, 24, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $50 fine; Tammy Murray, 56, Holgate, animals at large, $150 fine; Denise Craley, 52, Toledo, passing on right, $100 fine; Devin Richardson, 26, 934 Washington Ave., Defiance, duty-safety vehicle, $70 fine.
James Braley, 33, Liberty Center, FRA suspension, $500 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
