Nathaniel Owen, 41, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of rape, a first-degree felony, and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced:
Tommy Young, 70, Napoleon, assault, $500 fine; Harman Singh, 18, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Keith Cochran Jr., 33, Liberty Center, menacing, $400 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Daniel Ganske, 38, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Daniel Witte Jr., 61, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; nuisance violation, $100 fine.
Randy Vance, 64, Malinta, using weapons while under disability, $250 fine, 10 days jail suspended, must remove barricades restricting alley and not threaten harm to any children in the area; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Quantrell Hamlet, 28, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence, pay restitution of $249.53 to John Spieth.
Debra Lloyd, 62, Leipsic, OVI, $500 fine with $125 stayed, 30 days jail/25 days suspended/two days credit, three days driver intervention program; OVI/high, failure to dim headlights and crossing over marked lanes, dismissed.
Ryan Cotter, 27, Fort Wayne, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended/three days driver intervention program; OVI, dismissed.
Eddie Curry, 25, Findlay, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended; invalid tag, $50 fine.
Benjamin Gamboe, 19, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $500 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.
Jason Arnold, 32, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, $250 fine, 90 days jail/87 days suspended.
Dismissed:
Mary Purcell, 39, Chicago, Ill., driving without a license, failure to yield at a stop sign and registration violation.
