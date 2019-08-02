• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court 

Gary Hoffer, 49, Napoleon, appeared on charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. Hoffer waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over the Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set. 

Mark Phillips, 40, Deshler, appeared on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. Phillips waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set. 

Matthew Rhoads, 34, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Rhoads waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Rhoads was released on his own recognizance on the conditions he check in weekly with the probation department and reside at 162 Bradford Ave., Napoleon. 

