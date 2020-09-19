Napoleon Municipal Court
Allen Pedigo, 29, Napoleon, appeared on charges of obstructing, a fifth-degree felony and failure to comply, a third-degree felony. Pedigo waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court of Henry County
Louie Delgado, 47, Archbold, appeared on charges of rape, a first-degree felony. Delgado waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. A bond in the amount of $50,000 was set.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, obstructing official business; Brian Lutts, 32, Middle Point, complicity to theft; Anthony Wright, 21, Napoleon, escape.
