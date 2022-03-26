Napoleon Municipal Court
Preliminary hearing waived:
Joey Gains, 41, Bryan, appeared by video and waived a preliminary hearing on two charges of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. The case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court with bond continued as previously set.
Virginia Jordan, 36, Bryan, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, waived preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court with bond continued as previously set, must report to probation immediately.
Karla Sexton, 44, Liberty Center, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of felony assault, a second-degree felony. The case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court, bond continued as previously set, report to probation weekly.
Matthew Rednour, 42, McClure, forgery, waived preliminary hearing and was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court, bond continued as previously set.
Sentenced:
Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, Defiance, driving under suspension, $150 fine.
Jessica Frey, 34, Milton Center, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended, report to anger management program.
Tyler Pant, 31, Napoleon, obstructing official business, $150 fine, 60-day suspended sentence. Probation.
Amilcar Vazquez, 46, Deshler, assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, $150 fine, 90 days jail/79 suspended/credit for 11.
Debra Haake, 63, Malinta, failure to control, $92.50 fine.
Shane Machala, 30, Toledo, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor, $350 fine, 180 days jail/150 suspended; and violating a protection order, $350 fine, 180 days jail/150 suspended.
Corinna Deck, 31, Hamler, disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, $350 fine, 30-day suspended sentence.
Wesley Wiechers, 31, Malinta, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 90 days jail/87 suspended. Report to CCNO at 6 p.m. on April 5.
Andrew Schmitz, 30, Napoleon, criminal damaging, $100 fine, 90-day suspended sentence; dismissed were littering and disorderly conduct violations.
Klaus Szabo, 71, Napoleon, OVI-1 blood, $450 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, three days in driver intervention program; dismissed was failure to control.
Dismissed:
William Rader, 38, no known address, cases dismissed without prejudice, court costs abated.
Derek Combs, 22, Deshler, driving under suspension, and speed, 45/35. Costs abated.
Brent Connolly, 32, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, with court costs taxed to defendant.
Traci Kline, 49, Toledo, theft, dismissed without prejudice and costs abated.
