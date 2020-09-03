Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Andrew Baron, 29, Napoleon, assault, $250 fine, 20 days jail; Ronny Meyer, 36, Bowling Green, driving under suspension, $250 fine;
Peggy Cereghin, 59, 1512 Mayo Drive, driving under suspension, $500 fine; no brake lights, dismissed.
Devin Leitner, 50, 27790 Watson Road, Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail, six-month license suspension; crossing over marked lanes, $25 fine; OVI suspension, $250 fine, three days jail to run consecutively; six-month license suspension to run consecutively.
Lino Mendoza, 29, Napoleon, hit skip, dismissed; failure to control, $150 fine.
Dismissed: Skyler Walker, 30, Toledo, disorderly conduct.
