Napoleon Municipal Court

Nicole Cooper, 38, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Cooper was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. She was released on her own recognizance.

Sentenced: Angela McLaughlin, 39, Toledo, speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Jacob Sholl, 29, 1122 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

