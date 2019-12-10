Napoleon Municipal Court
Nicole Cooper, 38, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Cooper was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. She was released on her own recognizance.
Sentenced: Angela McLaughlin, 39, Toledo, speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Jacob Sholl, 29, 1122 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.