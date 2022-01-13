Napoleon Municipal Court
Melinda Hill, 39, Toledo, guilty of criminal damaging, fined $250 and order to pay restitution; 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for one year.
Ashley Cuellar, 26, Napoleon, guilty of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, fined $250, sentenced to 30 days/27 suspended and credit for three days if no similar violations in two years. Four obstructing charges and a falsification charge dismissed with costs abated.
Danial Michael, 25, guilty of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, fined $250, sentenced to 90 days jail/88 days suspended and credit for two if no similar violations in one year.
Jensen McBride, 24, Napoleon, guilty of obstructing official business, fined $250 and given 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations in two years. One year reportable probation. One charge of open container, charge of failure to control and charge of OVI breath dismissed.
Dawn Schwab, 56, Ottawa, guilty of OVI 2, fined $750 and sentenced to 180 days jail with 160 days suspended if no violations in one year and shall continue current treatment. Report to CCNO at 10 a.m. on Jan. 30 to serve 20 days; also guilty of OVI 1, fined $375 and sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 suspended if no similar violations in two years, complete three days in driver intervention program, one year probation, operator's license suspended for one year, effective Oct. 30, 2021 with limited driving privileges to and from work. OVI breath, crossing over marked lane and failure to control dismissed.
Justin Aeschliman, 36, Wauseon, guilty of OVI 1/br .152%, fined $375 and sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended if no similar violations in two years, complete assessment and serve three days in driver intervention program, operator's license suspended one year effective Oct. 29, 2021. OVI breath low and two charges of failure to control dismissed.
Heather Liechty, 38, Alvordton, guilty of disorderly conduct, fined $100. Criminal trespassing, OVI 1 br .112% and OVI blood/low dismissed and costs abated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.