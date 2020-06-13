David Triggs, 40, Napoleon, was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court grand jury on charges of abduction and domestic violence after he waived a preliminary hearing. He was released on a personal recognizance bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Jason Hayes, 48, Archbold, appeared via video on a charge of tampering with evidence. He was assigned a court-appoint attorney. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing is set for today.

Vanessa Howe, 34, Napoleon, was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court grand jury on a charge of theft after she waived a preliminary hearing.

Sentenced: Robert Schaal, West Salem, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Richard Fraker, 57, Napoleon, city taxes, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Brandon Gibson, 21, Delta, unauthorized use, $50 fine, 27 days jail; Michelle Cordes, 32, Napoleon, OVI-2, $750 fine, 12 days jail, one-year license suspension; Scott Moyers, 48, Deshler, domestic violence, $50 fine, 10 days jail; Todd Baron, 54, Napoleon, FRA suspension, $250 fine; Gary Buehrer, 71, Napoleon, unsecured load, $25 fine.

Elizabeth Chick, 57, New Bavaria, OVI, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; OVI, failure to control, dismissed.

Andrew Decker, 31, Malinta, driving under suspension, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, $50 fine.

Gregory Westhoven, 21, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; failure to dim headlights, no fine.

Dismissed: Derrick Mosgrove, 25, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Kayla Roffl, 25, Toledo, city tax; Christian Rayoum, 23, New Bavaria, city tax; Jason Hayes, 48, Deshler, tampering with evidence; Robert Snethen, 39, Napoleon, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing.

