Rachel Gonzalez, 34, Holgate, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to a Henry County grand jury. Her bond was continued.
Brandon Curtzwiler, 40, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to a grand jury. His bond was continued.
Edward Altaffer, 52, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony, and was bound over to a grand jury. His bond was continued.
Billy Evans, 38, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to a grand jury. His bond was continued.
Paulette Bergeon, 28, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of complicity to corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and complicity, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was bound over to a grand jury. Her bond was continued.
Travis Brown, 30, Toledo, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and assault, each a first-degree misdemeanor, and was bound over to a Henry County grand jury. His bond was continued.
Sentenced: Brandon Davis, 23, Deshler, assault, $250 fine, 30 days jail/29 suspended/credit for one day; Elizabeth Hilliard, 20, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $150, 30 days jail/27 suspended/credit for three days; Alex Rausch, 25, Napoleon, criminal damaging, $96 court costs, $100 restitution to victim; Kathy Foss, 38, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Carlee Keller, 23, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $200 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; Michele Loveday, 39, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; Robert Corona, 36, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail.
Jason Oehler, 28, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; possession of drugs, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Kenneth King Jr., 27, Deshler, driving under suspension, $250 fine; registration violation, $50 fine; dismissed, failure to control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.