Rachel Gonzalez, 34, Holgate, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to a Henry County grand jury. Her bond was continued.

Brandon Curtzwiler, 40, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to a grand jury. His bond was continued.

Edward Altaffer, 52, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony, and was bound over to a grand jury. His bond was continued.

Billy Evans, 38, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to a grand jury. His bond was continued.

Paulette Bergeon, 28, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of complicity to corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and complicity, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was bound over to a grand jury. Her bond was continued.

Travis Brown, 30, Toledo, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and assault, each a first-degree misdemeanor, and was bound over to a Henry County grand jury. His bond was continued.

Sentenced: Brandon Davis, 23, Deshler, assault, $250 fine, 30 days jail/29 suspended/credit for one day; Elizabeth Hilliard, 20, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $150, 30 days jail/27 suspended/credit for three days; Alex Rausch, 25, Napoleon, criminal damaging, $96 court costs, $100 restitution to victim; Kathy Foss, 38, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Carlee Keller, 23, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $200 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; Michele Loveday, 39, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; Robert Corona, 36, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail.

Jason Oehler, 28, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; possession of drugs, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Kenneth King Jr., 27, Deshler, driving under suspension, $250 fine; registration violation, $50 fine; dismissed, failure to control.

Justin Mundy, 26, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine; dismissed, invalid tag.

Zachary Willmarth, 21, McClure, driving without a license, $250 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; dismissed, registration violation.

Dismissed: Francis MacDonald, 65, Dearborn Heights, Mich., theft.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments