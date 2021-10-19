Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Leanna Bruella, 30, Holgate, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations with costs $138 assessed to defendant; Antonia Campos, 55, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed with $97.50 assessed to defendant; Joseph Click Jr., 48, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations, $96 court costs assessed to defendant.
Taylor Rogers, 30, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations, $96 assessed to defendant; Bradley Davis, 28, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations, $102 assessed to defendant.
Moran Alexander, 24, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed with prejudice and $110 assessed to defendant; David Dangler, 38, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations, $96 assessed to defendant.
Rudy Corpus, 33, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed with prejudice, court costs $96 assessed to defendant; Erika Hernandez, 28, McClure, a charge of domestic violence was dismissed with costs abated because of incorrect spelling of defendant’s name on citation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.