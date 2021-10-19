Napoleon Municipal Court

Dismissed: Leanna Bruella, 30, Holgate, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations with costs $138 assessed to defendant; Antonia Campos, 55, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed with $97.50 assessed to defendant; Joseph Click Jr., 48, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations, $96 court costs assessed to defendant.

Taylor Rogers, 30, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations, $96 assessed to defendant; Bradley Davis, 28, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations, $102 assessed to defendant.

Moran Alexander, 24, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed with prejudice and $110 assessed to defendant; David Dangler, 38, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed as part of plea negotiations, $96 assessed to defendant.

Rudy Corpus, 33, Napoleon, income tax violation dismissed with prejudice, court costs $96 assessed to defendant; Erika Hernandez, 28, McClure, a charge of domestic violence was dismissed with costs abated because of incorrect spelling of defendant’s name on citation.

