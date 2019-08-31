Napoleon Municipal Court

Dismissed: Francisco Molina, 69, Napoleon, income tax violation; Matthew Anderson, 32, Grand Rapids, invalid tag.

Sentenced: Taylor Laver, 25, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; David Engard, 34, Leipsic, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Jesse Guerra, 24, Deshler, driving without a license, $150 fine.

Load comments