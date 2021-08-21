Napoleon Municipal Court
Christian Maley, 18, Archbold, was arraigned on one count of criminal damaging and found guilty. He was ordered to pay $250 fine and $128.50 in court costs. He was given an 90-day suspended sentence upon no violations of criminal damaging for two years, and must pay restitution of $500 through the court to the victim.
Troy Hile, 23, Lima, was arraigned on four charges: illegal passing - dismissed; possession of drug paraphernalia - dismissed; and possession of drugs - found guilty and fined $150 plus $97.50 court costs; speeding violation, 76/55, fined $150 and $97.50 court costs.
James Black, 25, Mark Center, arraigned on a charge of domestic violence and ordered to pay $250 fine, and $126.50 court costs. Black was sentenced to 180 days jail (176 suspended and credit given for four days served, if no violations of domestic violence for two years, no contact with the victim for at least one year). TPO dissolves by law.
Chance Shook, 20, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of theft and found guilty. Shook was ordered to pay $250 fine and $97.50 court costs. Shook was given a 30-day suspended sentence if he has no theft charges for two years and submits to probation for one year.
Chloe Malburg, 19, Napoleon, was arraigned on a theft charge and found guilty. She was fined $250 and ordered to pay court costs $97.50. Malburg was given a 30-day suspended sentence if she has no theft violations for two years and submits to probation for one year.
Brittany Chupurdy, 32, Holgate, was video arraigned from CCNO and found guilty of violating a protection order and ordered to pay $150 fine and $170 court costs. Given a 90-day suspended sentence upon no violations of protection order for two years.
Ashley Roddy, 33, 903 Ayersville Ave., arraigned on FRA suspension and found guilty. She was ordered to pay $250 fine and $90 court costs.
Tori Studer, 27, Swanton, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft. The case was bound over to grand jury. Studer was released on an OR bond with condition that she check in once per week, by phone, with the Common Pleas Court.
Joseph Brinkley, 34, 534 Degler St., Defiance, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of violating a protection order. The case was bound over to grand jury and Brinkely was released on an OR bond with conditions to obey the protection order and check in once a week, by phone, with the Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Ramiro Alvarez, 58, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of open burning, found guilty. Fined $150 and $96 court costs - due by Oct. 31.
Steven Birr, 59, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of OVI 1, Br/.106, found guilty. Fined $500 plus court costs of $90. Sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended on condition of no OVI in two years; may serve three days in DIP within 60 days; effective Aug. 15, 2021, operator's license suspended one year. On a second charge of excessive noise, Birr was also found guilty.
