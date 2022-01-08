Napoleon Municipal Court
Timothy Northrup, 37, Bryan, waived preliminary hearings on two charges: disrupting public and domestic violence. The two cases were bound over the to the Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings with bond continued as previously ordered.
Kyle McCabe, 30, Napoleon, found guilty of telecommunications harassment, fined $250 and 180 days jail/153 suspended and 27 credit for time served, if no similar violations in two years, no violations of any protection orders fro two years.
Payton Beech, 27, 1408 S. Clinton St., Defiance, felonious assault dismissed as part of plea negotiations; endangering children, guilty, fined $150 and 60-day suspended sentence if no violations of criminal conduct for one year, must follow case plan with Henry County Job and Family Services (JFS) and one year probation; domestic violence, guilty, fined $150, 60-day suspended sentence if no violations of criminal conduct for one year, must follow JFS plan and one year probation; domestic violence, dismissed as part of negotiations.
Dominick Bauer, 20, South Bend, Ind., four charges of possession of drugs, illegal use and possession of drug paraphernalia, waived preliminary hearings and all were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings with bonds as previously set.
Ryan Andrew, 36, Napoleon, preliminary hearings waived on assault and felonious assault. Both cases bound over to the grand jury for further proceedings in the Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Richard Henry, 35, Deshler, speed 3, 75/55, fined $250 and 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations in two years.
