Cody J. Boman, 25, Napoleon, arraigned on three charges: OVI-2 refused, guilty, $750 fine and $97.50 court costs; 180 days jail (credit for one day served, 150 days suspended if no OVI for two years, must complete drug assessment within 14 days of release, operator's license suspended one year from Aug. 19. Second charge, driving under suspension, $500 fine, 180 days jail (credit for one, 150 days suspended if no DUS violations for two years). A third charge of following closely, no fine. Sentences run concurrently. A charge of unsafe vehicle and prohibited turn were dismissed. On a charge of reckless operation and disregard, guilty, no fine.
Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, a charge of domestic violence dismissed.
Aden Foor, 18, Napoleon, on a charge of offenses involving underage persons, found guilty. Fined $250 and $90 court fees, due by Oct. 31. Sentenced to 90 days jail (suspended if no violations of alcohol offenses for two years, must continue with recovery services until successfully discharged, probation one year).
Brookeann Rosebrook, 40, Holgate, five charges dismissed: endangering children, two charges of child endangerment, OVI breath/low and ACDA. Found guilty on a charge of OVI 1 breath .100. Fined $500 and $122.50 court fees. 60 days jail with one day of credit for time served. May serve three days in drug intervention program, must report to CCNO on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. to serve six days jail imposed. All other jail time suspended on condition of no OVI for two years.
Michael C. Schram III, 21, 301 Glenwood Dr., Defiance, on a charge of driving under 12P suspension, found guilty. Fine $250 and court costs of $90. 180 days jail (177 suspended if no DUS violations for two years. Shall report to CCNO on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. or bond will continue until reporting. Three other charges dismissed: possession of drug paraphernalia, following closely and possession of drugs.
Deivy Umana-Martinez, 23, Toledo, arraigned on a charge of criminal trespassing. Fined $150 and court costs $125. Sentenced to 30 days jail (credit for one day served, 29 days suspended if no criminal trespassing violations for two years).
Leah Murphy, 27, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of FRA non compliance, fined $250 and $115 court costs, due Dec. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.