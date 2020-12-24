Napoleon Municipal Court
Tony Perez, 39, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. Bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 31.
Ashley Witte, 35, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. She was bound over to common pleas court.
Andrea Siebert, 30, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was bound over to common pleas court.
Arthur Bradford, 27, address unavailable, failed to appear on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000.
Sentenced: Melinda Cordoba, 37, Napoleon, junk motor vehicle, $75 fine; Dawn Thompson, 51, Liberty Center, failure to confine a dog, $150 fine.
Donald Haley, 41, Bryan, FRA suspension, $250 fine; 30 days jail suspended; fictitious registration, $100 fine.
Kaylee Danford, 23, Toledo, disorderly conduct, $250 fine; domestic violence, dismissed.
