Napoleon Municipal Court
Robert West, 51, Clintwood, Va., found guilty not paying 2017 income tax. Ordered to pay $150 fines plus court costs, 30 days jail (credit for two, 28 suspended with conditions: no income tax violations for two years, must file and pay taxes due plus interest by Aug. 31.
Cochise Cooper, 52, Sherwood, found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Order to pay to pay $100 fines plus court costs, 30 days jail (suspended with conditions: no menacing/disorderly conduct for two years, no contact with victim).
Chayce Neumeier, 32, Butler, Ind., found guilty of driving under 12 point suspension. Ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs, 180 days jail (150 suspended with conditions: no DUS for two years, report to CCNO on May 3, at 9 a.m. or bond will continue until such time as Neumeier reports to CCNO. On a charge of assault - guilty. Ordered to pay $100 fines plus court costs, 90 days jail (credit for one, 89 suspended with conditions: no violations of assault for two years, no contact with Robert Chestnut for 14 days).
Martin Sanchez, 52, Napoleon, on a charge of child endangerment - dismissed; on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, guilty. Ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs, 90 days jail (1 day credit for time served, 89 days suspended with conditions: one year probation, no domestic violence or assault for two years, comply with all recommendations by probation officer).
Cierra Buehrer, 29, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of falsification. Ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs, 180 days jail (170 suspended with conditions: no violations of falsification of DUS for two years, report to CCNO May 3, at 9 a.m. OR bond continued until such time the defendant reports to CCNO.
Danny C. Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, appeared by video with counsel on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Having waived his right to a preliminary hearing, the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County; bond continued as previously set.
Alexis L. Schulte, 20, Malinta, appeared in open court to two charges of possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Schulte was released on her own recognizance - with condition that she shall not use or possess illicit drugs and shall submit to random drug testing. It was further ordered that Schulte complete an affidavit of indigence. Preliminary hearing set for Thursday, April 29 at 2:15 p.m.
Brian K. Loe, 36, North Baltimore, appeared in open court on two charges of vandalism - each a fifth-degree felony, and requested court appointed attorney; it was determined he did not qualify for court appointed counsel. He was released on his own recognizance with the condition to have no contact with Sager's Motor Sales or Deshler Fire Department during pendency of the case. Preliminary hearing was set for Thursday, April 29 at 2 p.m.
Mary L. Alvarez, 56, Napoleon, appeared in open court with counsel on a charge of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony. Having waived her right to a preliminary hearing, the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County, bond continued as previously set.
William Couts, 40, Malinta, appeared in open court with counsel on two third-degree felony charges: tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. Waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County, bond continued as previously set.
Alexander K. Westrick, 33, Holgate, appeared with counsel in open court on a fourth-degree felony charge of disrupting public services. Westrick waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County, bond continued as previously set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.