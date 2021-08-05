Brittany Chupurdy, 32, 1015 Hopkins St., appeared by video arraignment and was found guilty on a charge of domestic violence. She was ordered to pay $150 fine and $188 court costs and given 30 days jail (27 suspended, credit for three if no violations of domestic violence for two years, no contact with the alleged victim for one year, one year probation, must maintain regular contact with probation officer).
Glen Davenport II, 38, Holgate, was arraigned in open court and found guilty on a charge of animals running at large. He was sentenced to 10 days jail (suspended on condition of no violations of animals running at large for two years). Fined $100 and court costs $145.50, due before Dec. 31.
Juan Hernandez, 31, Wauseon, arraigned in open court and found guilty on two charges: failure to control, $100 fine; failure to reinstate, $250 fine and $97.50 court costs. Must pay $50/month starting Sept. 14.
Mallory Vollmar, 20, Liberty Center, appeared in open court and was found guilty of speeding 89/70; fined $250 plus court costs $97.50. Sentenced to 10 days jail (suspended if no speeding violations for two years).
Jennifer Miller, 50, Celina, arraigned in open court and found guilty on three charges: registration violation; failure to reinstate, $100 fine and $97.50 court costs. Proof of insurance was due by 3:30 p.m., on the day she appeared for arraignment; and driving on a closed road, $25 fine.
Brittany Phillips, 28, Toledo, arraigned in open court, found guilty on two charges: fictitious plates, $100 fine, 10 days jail (suspended if no DUS or fictitious plate violations in two years); and no operator's license, $250 fine and $90 court costs due by Sept. 30.
Pamela Graves, 40, Napoleon, arraigned in open court, found guilty of operating a vehicle without an operator's license. Fined $250 and taxed court costs $90.
