Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Brandon McCrum, 42, Sylvania, unauthorized use of property, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; James Williams, 29, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $25 fine; Annalece Heroy, 21, Liberty Center, assault, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Ashley Sentle, 333, Napoleon, falsification, $750 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Andrew Baron, 29, McClure, driving under suspension, $250 fine.

Micaila Cochran, 24, Napoleon, FRA suspension, $900 fine; wrong plates, $150 fine; headlight violation, $75 fine; driving under suspension, $500 fine, 90 days jail suspended; expired plates, $150; traffic control device, $150 fine.

James Harris III, 36, Toledo, drug abuse, $93 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; crossing over marked lanes, $62 fine.

Drema Shultz, 46, Delta, OVI, $250 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Asia Logan, 22, Bryan, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 180 days jail suspended; invalid tag, dismissed.

Andrew Roumell, 41, Napoleon, domestic violence, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail.

Dismissed: Jordan Baldwin, 31, Napoleon, city tax; Andrew Baron, 29, McClure, obstructing official business.

