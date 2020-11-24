Napoleon Municipal Court
Dennis Herman, 46, Adrian, Mich., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court. His bond was continued.
Sentenced: Kelsey Merritt, 28, Napoleon, red light, $100 fine; Paige Ledesma, 22, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, $50 fine, 5 days jail.
Barbara Hasenpflug, 67, Adrian, Mich., open container, $62.50 fine; failure to control, $92.50 fine.
Karem Johnson, 36, Toledo, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 180 days jail suspended; speed, dismissed.
Keara Bradberry, 19, Muncie, Ind., no operator's license, $250 fine; speed, $75 fine.
Paulette Bergeon, 26, Napoleon, unsafe vehicle, $70 fine; red light/turn, $70 fine.
Dismissed: Mason Herzog, 19, Fayette, obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
