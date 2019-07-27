• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Chrystal Corder, 38, Oregon, Ohio, complicity to theft (presented to grand jury); Patrick Heilman, 51, 844 N. Clinton St., unauthorized use, robbery (presented to grand jury); Devin Armour, 23, Napoleon, endangering children, failure to comply, no insurance, reckless operation (dismissed to grand jury)
Sentenced: Costa Micomonaco, 62, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Leonard Harper, 32, Napoleon, income tax violation, $75 fine; Michael Hill Jr., 35, Napoleon, violating a protection order, $250 fine, 60 days jail; Dillen Torrez, 25, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three-day program; Kristian Young, 20, Newburgh, Ind., registration violation, $70 fine; Jason Brown, 40, Grelton, unsafe vehicle, $25 fine;
Lewis Damron, 45, Napoleon, menacing, $150 fine, credit for three days jail served; no motorcycle endorsement, dismissed.
Zachary Waisner, 27, Napoleon, OVI, $750 fine, 10 days jail; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 10 days jail (concurrent); no insurance, dismissed; failure to control, dismissed.
John Marshall, 57, Stryker, failure to control, $50 fine; no seatbelt, dismissed.
Jolene Gillette, 44, Lima, fictitious registration, $25 fine; speed, $50 fine.
