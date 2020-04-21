• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court

Tony Perez, 38, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of domestic violence. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance.

Christopher Mortemore, 37, no permanent address, appeared by video on a charge of theft. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance.

Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, appeared by video on a charge of trafficking in drugs. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000.

