• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Tony Perez, 38, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of domestic violence. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance.
Christopher Mortemore, 37, no permanent address, appeared by video on a charge of theft. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance.
Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, appeared by video on a charge of trafficking in drugs. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.