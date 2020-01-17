Napoleon Municipal Court
Elise Sharp, 33, Hamler, appeared on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. She was granted court-appointed counsel, waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. She was released on her own recognizance on the conditions that she submit to random screening, does not enter Area 52 bar or any establishment where alcohol is sold by the glass and does not consume alcohol.
Kimber Nadeau, 39, Napoleon, appeared on charges of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set at $25,000 with no cash allowance.
Timothy Smith, 50, New Bavaria, appeared on two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies. Smith waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set.
