Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Thomas Woodward, 44, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $25 fine; Martin Tod, 49, Napoleon, violating a protection order, $250 fine, two days jail; Tiffanie Lambert, 28, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $75 fine; Michael Boyer, 36, Deshler, physical control, $500 fine, 180 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension.
Jeremy Bowers, 26, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; failure to control, $50 fine.
Dustin Malecki, 36, Deshler, obstructing official business, OVI, driving under suspension, dismissed; assault, $250 fine, 2 days jail.
Melissa Haver, 40, Defiance, child endangering, open container, failure to control, OVI, dismissed; OVI, $750 fine, six days jail, one-year license suspension.
Dismissed: Scott Torok, 25, New Bavaria, city tax.
