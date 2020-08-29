Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Austin Alvarado, 19, Napoleon, criminal mischief, $250 fine; Zachary Minnich, 25, Liberty Center, no child restraint, $75.

Daisha Brickman, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $350 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Jacob Cox, 22, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Jakob Elling, 28, Napoleon, OVI, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, no lights at night, dismissed.

Dismissed: Nicholas Fortney, 34, Bowling Green, assault; Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, two counts of assault.

