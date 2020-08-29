Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Austin Alvarado, 19, Napoleon, criminal mischief, $250 fine; Zachary Minnich, 25, Liberty Center, no child restraint, $75.
Daisha Brickman, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $350 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Jacob Cox, 22, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Jakob Elling, 28, Napoleon, OVI, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, no lights at night, dismissed.
Dismissed: Nicholas Fortney, 34, Bowling Green, assault; Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, two counts of assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.