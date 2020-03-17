• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday.
Adrian Carillo, 36, West Leipsic, appeared on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing. His bond was continued. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
John Oberdier, 31, Napoleon, appeared on charges of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was ordered to submit to GPS monitoring, reside in Toledo and not enter Henry County except for mandatory court appearances.
Sentenced: Justin Schwable, 32, Napoleon, nuisance prohibition, $100 fine.
Tyler McCabe, 25, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; invalid tag, $90 fine; following too closely, $50 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Robert Knight, 25, Steubenville, driving under suspension, $50 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Dismissed: Tristan Bailey, 22, Napoleon, city income tax; Jody Gibson, 41, Napoleon, city income tax; Trinity Gill, 37, Wauseon, city income tax; Kimberly Nicklaus, 56, Napoleon, city income tax; John Sleigh, 48, Napoleon, two counts of city income tax; Leanna Yoast, 22, Toledo, city income tax; Corey Rowe, 29, Napoleon, city income tax; Jason Renner, 43, Liberty Center, city income tax; Marcelino Sanchez, 34, Napoleon, city income tax; Marissa Swan, 24, Napoleon, city income tax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.