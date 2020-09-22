Napoleon Municipal Court

Dismissed: Michael Plotts, 39, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited; Kaitlyn Howard, 27, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited; Joel Jernigan, 39, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited; Michael Mansfield, 61, Napoleon, nuisances prohibited, habitat deemed; Garrett Brown, 24, Napoleon, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sentenced: Drew Herd, 55, Southlake, Texas, passing a safety vehicle, $70 fine; Lee Groll, 66, Manitou Beach, Mich., improper/unsecure load, $92.50 fine; Bernard Perez, 46, Toledo, failure to yield, $62,50 fine; Angela Pippin, 46, Liberty Center, failure to yield, $92.50 fine; Tyler Hardy, 34, Napoleon, no safety belt, $30 fine; Matthew Gordon, 25, 26329 Bowman Road, assured cleared distance, $92.50 fine; Richard Koos, 69, Delta, telecommunications harassment, $250 fine, 5 days jail; Ann Snyder, 52, Napoleon, menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; William Schmidt, 38, Montpelier, marked lanes, $50 fine; Debra Wamer-Lopez, 52, 613 Fourth St., driving under suspension, $250 fine; Justin Jackman, 29, 1119 Thurman St., failure to control, $92.50 fine; Jack Schliesser, 61, 02639 Domersville Road, stop sign violation, $100 fine; Jonathan Appler Jr., 35, Toledo, temporary permit violation, $70 fine; Angela Erwin, 43, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail;Ashley Valle, 35, 618 Ravine Ave., assured cleared distance, $50 fine; Michele Naugle, 42, McClure, failure to reinstate, $25 fine; Bailey Fleming, 27, Bryan, no safety belt, $30 fine; Jason Leonard, 40, 03941 Wieland Road, marked lanes, $62.50 fine; Andrew Baus, 25, Deshler, failure to yield, $62.50 fine; Brooke Friend, 19, McClure, following too closely, $62.50 fine.

Victor Magallanes, 31, Leipsic, failure to reinstate, $250 fine; driving under suspension, no fine; speed, $50 fine.

Jacob Cox, 22, Napoleon, non-compliant, $450 fine; invalid tag, $50 fine.

Zachary Stewart, 26, Wauseon, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; failure to yield, $50 fine.

Justin Hahn, 34, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 5 days jail; non-compliant, dismissed.

Garrett barton, 24, Napoleon, possession of drugs, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.

Jimmy Jones, 52, Montpelier, assault, dismissed; aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 71 days jail.

Christopher Strain, 37, Wellington, Nev., no operator's license, $250 fine; failure to yield, $100 fine.

Korakua Napier, 43, Adrian, Mich., open container, $62.50 fine; speed, $42.50 fine.

Lori Aeschliman, 58, Wauseon, distracted driving, driver's education course; failure to yield, case waived.

Load comments