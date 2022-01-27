Napoleon Municipal Court
Erik Johnson, 40, Swanton, pleaded guilty to distracted driving, $100 fine; driving under 12 point suspension, $100 fine, 30-day sentence with 27 days suspended if no 6-point suspension violations or driving under suspension violations for two years; OVI-refused, $375 fine, 30-day sentence with 27 days suspended if no 6-point suspension violations or driving under suspension for two years. Two consecutive sentences of three days begins Feb. 3, 6 p.m. Dismissed: driving under 12P, FR suspension, safety belt violation, failure to yield at stop sign, crossing over marked lane.
Nathan Wireman, 39, 1408 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance, pleaded guilty to hit skip, fined $250, 180-day sentence with 174 days suspended and three days credit if no similar violations in one year, operator’s license suspended six months, effective Jan. 20. Reckless operation and obstructing official business dismissed. Shall report to CCNO on Jan. 28, 10 a.m.
William Roth, 59, McClure, pleaded no-contest to hit-skip, fined $250, 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations in one year. Dismissed were driving under suspension and improper backing.
Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to OVI-2 refused, fined $525, sentenced to 180 days jail, 124 suspended and credit for 56, if no violations of driving under suspension or 6-point violations for two years. Operator’s license suspended for one year beginning Nov. 25, 2021; and OVI suspension, fined $250 and 180-day sentence with 124 days suspended and credit for 56 upon no 6-point violations or driving under suspension for two years, must complete assessment to be determined by probation officer. Released from CCNO. Dismissed: OVI refusal, crossing over marked lane and no lights at night.
Bradley Kirkendall, 51, Hamler, pleaded guilty to OVI-1 refused, fined $375, 180-day sentence with 164 days suspended and 16 days credit if no similar violation in one year; failure to appear, fined $250, 180-day sentence with 164 days suspended and 16 days credit if no similar offense in one year; two consecutive sentences began Jan. 14 and operator’s license suspended one year effective Jan. 14, 2021. Dismissed was driving under suspension for habitual use of alcohol.
Matthew Nofziger, 37, Bryan, pleaded guilty to OVI-2 low, fined $525, 180-day sentence with 170 days suspended if no similar violations for two years and one year probation. Dismissed were: alcohol in vehicle, OVI breath high, failure to control and hit-skip.
Bryan Hocker, 36, Paulding, pleaded guilty to OVI, under influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, fined $375 and license suspended for one year effective Nov. 16, 2021 with limited driving privileges for work. Dismissed: assured clear distance ahead and OVI breath, low.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.