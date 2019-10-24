Napoleon Municipal Court
Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., appeared by video on two counts of trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies. Abston was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 31 at 1:45 p.m. Bond was set at $250,000 with no cash allowance, on the condition Abston sign a waiver of extradition.
Vicki Witmer, 50, Gladwin, Mich., appeared by video on two count of trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies. Witmer was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m. Bond was set at $250,000 with no cash allowance on the condition Witmer sign a waiver of extradition.
