Napoleon Municipal Court 

Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., appeared by video on two counts of trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies. Abston was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 31 at 1:45 p.m. Bond was set at $250,000 with no cash allowance, on the condition Abston sign a waiver of extradition. 

Vicki Witmer, 50, Gladwin, Mich., appeared by video on two count of trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies. Witmer was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m. Bond was set at $250,000 with no cash allowance on the condition Witmer sign a waiver of extradition. 

