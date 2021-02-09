Napoleon Municipal Court
Chase Simons, 20, Holgate, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court. He was released on his own recognizance.
Jeremy Prisk, 41, Custer, was bound over to common pleas court on charges of discharging a firearm, criminal damaging and cruelty to animals.
Sentenced: Eugene Craig, 37, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Charleen Morrison, 61, Liberty Center, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Lisa Borton, 54, Bryan, theft, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Steven Torok, 27, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $75 fine; Brendan Broadwater, 27, 10745 Haller Road, FRA suspension.
James Anderson, 25, Toledo, 12-point suspension, $250 fine, 10 days jail; distracted driving, crossing over marked lanes, dismissed.
Lynn Vela, 44, Wauseon, health department violation, $750 fine; health department violation, open container, dismissed, OVI suspension, slow speed; OVI, $97 fine, one-year license suspension.
Deonte Jackson, 24, Liberty Center, FRA suspension, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; driving without a license, no fine; speed, $50 fine.
Dismissed: Joa Dominic, 22, Republic, driving without a license, speed; Carolina Medina, 50, Napoleon, tax violation; Jacob Pilmore, 29, Pioneer, tax violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.