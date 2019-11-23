Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Robert Shultz, 59, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine;
Gerad Saylors, 48, Marmaduke, Ark., physical control, $500 fine; no tail lights, dismissed; open container, dismissed.
Israel Wiechers, 39, McClure, OVI, six days jail, $500 fine, one-year license suspension; possession of drugs, open container, speed, no safety belt, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.