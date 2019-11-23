Napoleon Municipal Court 

Sentenced: Robert Shultz, 59, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; 

Gerad Saylors, 48, Marmaduke, Ark., physical control, $500 fine; no tail lights, dismissed; open container, dismissed.

Israel Wiechers, 39, McClure, OVI, six days jail, $500 fine, one-year license suspension; possession of drugs, open container, speed, no safety belt, dismissed.

