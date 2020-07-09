Napoleon Municipal Court
David Ward, 62, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Richard Cordes, 62, Napoleon, assault, $250 fine, 10 days jail.
Matthew Fedderke, 39, Montpelier, physical control, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended, 6-month license suspension; OVI, dismissed.
Miguel Gonzales, 62, Napoleon, hit-skip, $500 fine, 180 days jail suspended; failure to control, dismissed.
Jerry Brown, 22, Napoleon, city tax, $250 fine, 14 days jail; theft, failure to appear, dismissed; obstructing justice, $250 fine, 20 days jail.
Travis Myles, 29, Hamler, obstructing official business, following too closely, dismissed; failure to comply, $500 fine, 180 days jail suspended; reckless operation, $150 fine, 6-month license suspension.
Dismissed: David McCabe, 59, McClure, criminal mischief; Kelly Gibson, 29, Napoleon, city tax; Johnathon Deyarmond, 23, Pioneer, city tax.
