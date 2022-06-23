Douglas Scott, 34, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. His case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court and his bond was continued.
Antwione Kelly, 46, no permanent address, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; failure to comply, a third-degree felony; drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. The cases were bound over together to Henry County Common Pleas Court and his bond was continued.
Martin Stanley, 59, Napoleon, waived his right to preliminary hearing on charges cruelty to a companion animal, a fifth-degree felony, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, and use of weapons while intoxicated. The case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced:
Darrell Billings III, 21, Deshler, menacing, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; Carl Baldwin, 54, Delta, assault, $500 fine reduced to $250, 30-day suspended sentence; Jessica Daniels, 31, Napoleon, endangering children, $250 fine, 60-day suspended sentence; Jesus Rocha, age unavailable, Leipsic, leaving the scene, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; Brooke Riebesehl, 21, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $500 fine/reduced to $250; Justin Butler, 41, Liberty Center, domestic violence, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; dismissed, endangering children; Robert Mann III, 35, 263 Broadway St., Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 90-day suspended sentence; Allen Mason, 36, Napoleon, nuisances prohibition, $100 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; Cherokee Ladd, 27, Napoleon, nuisances prohibition, $100 fine; Kenneth King Jr., 27, Deshler, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence.
