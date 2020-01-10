Napoleon Municipal Court
Timothy Smith, 50, New Bavaria, appeared by video on two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. Bond was set at $50,000 with no cash allowance. As conditions of bond, Smith is to have no unsupervised contact with any child under age 18, consume no alcohol and submit to random testing.
Dismissed: Eric Foust, 31, Unionville, N.Y., income tax violation; Sandie Perez, 39, Napoleon, income tax violation; Gabriel Catlin, 25, Lyons, income tax violation.
Sentenced: Jordan Guess, 24, Liberty Center, hunting violation, $500 fine, hunting license suspended for two years.
David Vanderwarker, 21, Holgate, no placard, $50 fine; motorcycle temporary permit violation, $50 fine.
Patrick Switzer, 54, Napoleon, failure to reinstate, $150 fine; traffic-control light, $50 fine.
Deven Bethel, 19, Deshler, criminal damages, $150 fine; disregarding safety of persons or property, $50 fine.
Daniel Ganske, 36, Napoleon, hit/skip, $500 fine, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $50 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.