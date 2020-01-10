Napoleon Municipal Court 

Timothy Smith, 50, New Bavaria, appeared by video on two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. Bond was set at $50,000 with no cash allowance. As conditions of bond, Smith is to have no unsupervised contact with any child under age 18, consume no alcohol and submit to random testing. 

Dismissed: Eric Foust, 31, Unionville, N.Y., income tax violation; Sandie Perez, 39, Napoleon, income tax violation; Gabriel Catlin, 25, Lyons, income tax violation.

Sentenced: Jordan Guess, 24, Liberty Center, hunting violation, $500 fine, hunting license suspended for two years.

David Vanderwarker, 21, Holgate, no placard, $50 fine; motorcycle temporary permit violation, $50 fine. 

Patrick Switzer, 54, Napoleon, failure to reinstate, $150 fine; traffic-control light, $50 fine. 

Deven Bethel, 19, Deshler, criminal damages, $150 fine; disregarding safety of persons or property, $50 fine.

Daniel Ganske, 36, Napoleon, hit/skip, $500 fine, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $50 fine. 

