Napoleon Municipal Court 

Jeremy Diller, 36, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. Diller waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set. 

Dismissed: Danielle Vallier, 31, Toledo, income tax violation.

Sentenced: Evan Mahlman, 60, Napoleon, violating a protection order, $250 fine, credit for two days jail served; Richard Wink, 84, Deshler, menacing, $50 fine; Jennifer Cook, 37, Toledo, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Keri Rood, 45, Malinta, crossing over marked lanes, $10 fine.

Seth Okuley, 22, Wauseon, theft, $250 fine, 10 days jail with credit for seven days served, $110.98 in restitution to Liberty Main Stop; two counts of theft, dismissed.

Bakhodir Khaydarov, 36, Brooklyn, N.Y., crossing over marked lanes, $150 fine; hit/skip on private property, dismissed. 

Bryant Trenkamp, 30, Continental, reckless operation, $100 fine; speed, $150 fine.

Load comments