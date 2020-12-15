Napoleon Municipal Court

Andrew Roumell, 42, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Companion cases of aggravated menacing and domestic violence were bound over as well.

Sentenced: Abdi Abib, 33, Wait Park, Minn., obstructing an intersection, $100 fine; Tara Kidder, 38, Napoleon, criminal damaging, $96 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Alexis Rowe, 25, McClure, OVI, $350 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, reckless operation, dismissed.

Dustin Irvin, 31, Napoleon, OVI, $350 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; FRA suspension, $50 fine.

Anthony Lanzillotti, 32, Liberty Center, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Andrew Mackiewicz, 26, Archbold, domestic violence, $250 fine, 30 days jail; offense involving underage persons, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Dismissed: Elizabeth Castorena, 32, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Thomas Wulff, 61, Napoleon, abandoned vehicle, dropping materials on the roadway.

