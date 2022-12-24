Tyler Tackett, 32, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. The two charges were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court
Austin Wilkins, 26, Wauseon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of child endangerment, a third-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced:
Matthew Costanzo, 34, Bryan, unauthorized use, $121 fine, 13 days jail with 13 days credit; unauthorized use, dismissed.
Joshua Day, 29, Liberty Center, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail/28 days suspended.
Jamie Hughes, 50, 18044 Ohio 15, Defiance, failure to tag deer, $210 fine.
Oscar Wong Zepeda, 58, El Paso, Texas, littering, $350 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Christopher Jones, 52, McClure, littering, $400 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Austin Flores-McCloud, 29, McClure, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Jeffrey Herman, 54, Deshler, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Justin Spiess, 30, 1105 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Miguel Taiz, 58, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; driver’s license misrepresentation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.